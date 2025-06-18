At 2025 CBAAC’s Annual Int’l Conference, Stakeholders Renew Call For Cultural Policy Reform

Share

…as experts advocate sustainable cultural tourism, inclusive creative economies in Africa

The imperative of a cultural policy to the development of the country was again brought to the fore penultimate Tuesday at this year’s edition of Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) Annual International Conference.

The conference, organised by CBAAC in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS), and aimed at deliberating on the cultural and economic future of the continent, was on the theme: “Cultural Tourism, Creative Economy and Sustainable Development in Africa”.

In attendance at the opening ceremony of the two-day International Conference, which also brought to the fore, the need for unified cultural policy that promotes economic growth, sustainability and global relevance, include: renowned theatre scholar and former Director General of CBAAC, and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Lagos, Prof. Duro Oni; the Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, Prof. Mudasiru Ilupeju, who was represented …..;

Director-General of CBAAC, Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie; the Ag. Director, IADS, Prof. Ayodele Yusuff; Sub-Dean, Faculty of Arts, Dr. Henry Ogunjewo; Prof. Kayode Eesuola; Professor Sheidu Sule, who was the Keynote Speaker; Prof. Patrick Oloko; Dr. Adedoyinsola Eleshin, Ms. Diekara Oloruntoba-Oju; and several other scholars, management and staff and of CBAAC, stakeholders including culture custodians, artists, and others.

In her welcome address at the opening ceremony, the Director-General of CBAAC, Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie, called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s arts, culture, tourism and creative industries to convene a national dialogue to shape a unified cultural policy that promotes economic growth, sustainability and global relevance.

The said tourism was more than a journey, and that culture tourism was not merely a measure of activity, but a foundational pillar of Africa’s economic revival.

Augie noted that tourism contributed $168 billion to Africa’s GDP in 2024, and was expected to create over 70 million new jobs in the coming decade. Noting that the continent has enough heritage tours and indigenous art products already, she emphasised that growth without sustainability is not progress.

“We cannot afford to let the momentum of African tourism and creativity become unsustainable or unethical,” she said. The CBAAC DG urged participants at the event to commit actions that uplifts Africa’s traditions, honours heritage, empowers youths and protects the planet.

In his opening remark, Prof. Oni noted that anything done within arts, culture and tourism, without an economic value, would become problematic.

Oni, a former president of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) and former Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, said there was an urgent need for the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy (FMACTCE) to host an all-inclusive stakeholders’ summit.

“Let everyone come and let everyone come, and let each stakeholder say what they are bringing to the table,” he said. In his keynote address, Prof. Sule highlighted the economic and social benefits of Africa’s cultural assets, stressing that “the creative economy is undoubtedly one of the most vibrant and rapidly growing sectors in the global business stream.

“It’s offering new vistas and high growth opportunities, especially for developing and enabling economies around the world.”

The Professor of Educational Management and Planning at University of Lagos, also noted that the industry currently employs over 4.4 million Nigerians and is projected to generate two million more jobs by 2027.

He, however, decried Africa’s contributions to the global arts market, noting that it remained marginally low compared to other regions of the world.

“In spite of the enormous potential of cultural tourism and the creative economy sector as levers for sustainable development in Africa, the industry still suffers from some unmitigated challenges,” Sule said.

According to him, some of the challenges include inadequate policy formation to move the sector forward, intellectual debt, poor funding, insecurity, lack of regulatory framework or infrastructural facilities to produce cultural tourism.

Prof. Sule called for the development of national cultural policies aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2060 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

He also recommended the creation of cultural hubs in rural and urban areas, digital archives; improved transportation to heritage sites, investment in museums, theatres and festivals; and stronger support for youth and women in the industry.

Other speakers at the Conference also underscored the need for sustainable cultural tourism, inclusive creative economies in Africa.

In his presentation titled “Harnessing Africa’s Ethnic Diversity For Sustainable Cultural Tourism and Inclusive Creative Economies”, Abiodun Adejumo, a lecturer, Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, University of Lagos, argues that by embracing and celebrating ethnic diversity, African countries can unlock new opportunities for cultural tourism, creative entrepreneurship, and sustainable development, ultimately contributing to the continent’s socio-economic transformation and global competitiveness.

The study offers insights and recommendations for policymakers, practitioners, and stakeholders seeking to tap into the potential of ethnicity as a catalyst for Africa’s sustainable development.

Writing on “Olukumi As A Form Of Diaspora Yoruba Heritage”, Linguistics and Yoruba Lecturer, Lagos State University, Ojo, Alimot F. Eleshin-Ajikobi, investigates Olukumi as a form of diaspora Yoruba heritage based on its location and its traits of Yoruba features.

The study explores Olukumi critically to establish the aspect where Yoruba heritage such as language, culture, tradition, values and artifacts inherited from past generations are still intact and where they differ due to integration and acculturation of the surrounding communities.

The paper employs a descriptive approach in bringing to light the Yoruba heritage possessed by Olukumi despite the distance of location to the proto-form (Olukumi speakers are found in south-south Nigeria, while other Yoruba speakers are found in south-west Nigeria).

According to her, “the empirical evidence shows that irrespective of the distance or years of separation, a variant or form of a particular language will continue to be mutually intelligible and traceable to the ancestral form, and possess the ancestral heritage.

Thus, the study establishes that Olukumi is a form of Yoruba heritage in the diaspora.” “Indigenous Languages as Tools for ‘Digital Cultural Tourism and Creative Economy” is the focus of the paper presented by Dr. Adedoyinsola Eleshin of the University of Lagos.

Noting that, before now, languages has gained attention as a critical aspect of tourism mainly for facilitating communication between tourists and local residents, enabling them to interact, understand each other’s needs and enjoy their experiences optimally, but, in recent times, the importance of language has found its way into the centre stage of digital tourism.

The study examined the use of Nigerian indigenous languages in the digital space as a tool for cultural tourism. “A good number of content creators online now employ the three main Nigerian languages for creation of cultural contents.

This now serves as tourism space for many people in the diaspora both African and non-African descents. This study aims at projecting the exploits of Nigerian indigenous languages in the digital space and showcasing the many different ways of exploring the digital space.

Cultural contents in the three main Nigerian indigenous languages are retrieved online and studied for proper understanding and interpretation. Digital travel has become the reality of many people these days as it can be used for relaxation, entertainment and education.

Digital transformation needs to be promoted to enhance Africa’s creative economy. This paper concludes that stakeholders need to come together to ensure that these languages are used appropriately to create cultural contents that are true reflection of the cultures of the people and the languages involved.”

Other speakers include: Abiola Esther Olawale, of the Department of History & International Studies, Anchor University, Lagos, who in her paper titled “Framing Tourism Within African Indigenous Knowledge System”, noted that situating tourism within the framework of African indigenous knowledge system is an imperative owing to the multifaceted dimensions and multidisci-plinary nature of tourism.

“Beyond an attempt to decolonise knowledge production on tourism, western epistemologies and methodologies are inadequate to explain the impact of tourism on the rich indigenous culture of Africa.

To this end, the paper conceptualises African indigenous systems and tourism.” The paper employs literature search, oral interviews, experiences of tourists to Africa, and social media pages of tourists’ agencies to Africa for data collection, and concludes that “African indigenous knowledge system offers immeasurable benefits to existing knowledge production on tourism.

Cultural preservation, sustainability, and democratisation of historical knowledge are possible gains that accrue from the application of methodologies and epistomologies inherent in African indigenous knowledge system.”

“Cultural Diversification For Sustainable Development In African Multi-ethnic Space – A Linguist’s Perspective” was the title of paper by.

