At 2023 AGM/conference, NATOP Canvasses For Sustainable Use Of Tourism Products

At its 2023 Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference, the Nige- ria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) turned the searchlight on the environment, canvassing for conservation, preservation and sustainable use of the eco-tourism and tourism related products.

This is as it condemned the lack of interest in conservation by both Nigerians and the government at all levels. The theme of the seventh edition of AGM and tourism conference, which spanned four days meeting, held at the Bimbo Owolabi Hall of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, capital city of Ekiti State, was; Tourism Green Investments in Nigeria.

The event attracted members of the association across the state, different stakeholders and officials of Ekiti State government. Setting the tone for the discussions on the theme of the conference, NATOP National President, Ime Udo, in her welcome remarks, called on the federal government through its relevant agencies to leverage on the principles of sustainable tourism in evolving policies aimed at growing the sector in Nigeria.

According to her, embracing the mode ‘will not only attract eco-conscious travellers but will also contribute to the overall well-being and quality of life for our citizens. Citing examples of countries which had based their tourism development on environmental conversation, Udo said South American nation of Costa Rica and Asia’s Bhutan are some of the successful destinations where eco-friendly practices drive their industry’s growth and by extension, promoting a green economy.

Therefore, she urged both the federal and state governments to prioritise environmental conservation by protecting and preserving Nigeria’s natural landscapes and biodiversity, through the implementation of sustainable practices geared to- wards safeguarding the country’s tourism assets for future generations. This is as she stated that, “Now, let us turn our attention to Nigeria and explore how we can leverage the principles of sustainable tourism to grow our tourism sector.

Nigeria boasts a wealth of natural and cultural attractions, from breathtaking landscapes to vibrant cultural heritage sites. ‘‘By adopting a green economy approach, we can tap into this immense potential and create a thriving tourism sector that benefits both our environment and our economy. “It is crucial for states in Nigeria to prioritize environmental conservation.

By protecting our natural landscapes, preserving biodiversity, and implementing sustainable practices, we can safeguard our tourism assets for future generations. This will not only attract Eco-conscious travelers but will also contribute to the overall well-being and quality of life for our citizens.”

According to her, investing in renewable energy can help reposition Nigeria tourism, stressing that this could be a game changer, in addition to promoting and encouraging community-based tourism initiative, which she believes, ‘‘can unlock significant opportunities for local communities. “By embracing clean energy solutions such as solar and wind power, we can reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, minimize our carbon footprint, and create a more sustainable tourism infrastructure.

This will make our destinations more appealing to environmentally conscious travelers and enhance the resilience and competitiveness of our tourism industry. She also urged her counterparts in the industry to equally, ‘‘strive to prioritise the socio-cultural aspects of sustainability,’’ which according to her, include, respecting local traditions and cultures, supporting local businesses and communities, and educating tourists about the importance of responsible travel.’’

Other speakers at the conference, who spoke on different aspects of the theme included; Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Omotayo Adeola; Director-General of national Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa; Vice-Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado -Ekiti (ABUAD), Prof. (Mrs) Smaranda Olarinde; and Prof. Edem Eniang, a wildlife and conservation expert.

While the delegates from the Uganda Tourism Board, led by its Market Destination Representative, Mr Anthony Ochieng, made a presentation on their destinations. This is as they sought partnership of their Nigerian counterpart for the promotion of both destinations. The panel of discussion, which was moderated by Mr Seyi Adeyemo, added tunic to the exploration of the theme, with stimulating and inspiring contributions by Mr Obinna Nwaogu, who is the Country Head for Treepz Incorporation, Ms Bosede Kosemani, the Project Manager, Lekki Conservation Centre; Mr Mark More, Chief Executive Officer of Motley Travel and Logistics Limited; Mr Ayo Aribidara, and Director General of Ekiti State Development and Investment Agency.

Highlight of the four days gathering included tour of Ado Ekiti and its environs, gala and awards night, which saw the presentation of certificates to new and existing NATOP members and special recognition awards to some government officials and stakeholders for their various contributions to the development and promotions of tourism over the years. The honour roll had the Director Generals of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe; Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Folorunsho Coker and NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa.

Others are; Andrew Iroguehi Okungbowa, Travel/Tourism Editor of the New Telegraph Newspaper and Taye Olayeni, Tourism Correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Mr Gab Onah, Board Member of NATOP and Chairman, Carnival Calabar Commission; Aare Afe Babalola, Founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti; Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, President and Founder, La Campagn Tropicana Beach Resort.