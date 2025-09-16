Aswani Hails Athletes’ Performance As AFC Ends In Lagos

The President of the AFC World Series, Raad Aswani, has hailed the athletes who took part in the just concluded Mixed Martial Arts Tournament in Lagos, while describing it as a successful event.

According to Aswani, the aim of the four-day championship was achieved while also pledging to invest more funds. Speaking further, he added that participants delivered top-notch performances, proving to the world that with proper funding, Nigeria could develop into a hub for elite MMA fighters.

“The quality of production was rock solid. The fighters were brilliant, while officiating, medicals and government presence all contributed to a hugely successful tournament,” he said.