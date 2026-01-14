ASUU, Yuguda Differ Over ATBU Conversion Bill, Professors’ Alleged Insult

A controversy has erupted between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) branch, and former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda, over comments linked to a proposed bill to convert ATBU into a conventional university.

Recall that ASUU yesterday demanded Yuguda’s resignation as Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), accusing him of insulting professors and threatening university autonomy.

The union alleged that Yuguda, while appearing at a Senate public hearing in December, described opponents of the bill as “criminals” and made disparaging remarks about professors who spoke against the proposal.