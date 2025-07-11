ASUU Yobe Varsity Begins Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union (ASUU) of Yobe State University, Damaturu, branch has declared an indefinite strike.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the ASUU Branch, Ahmed Karage, the members of the Union will not resume work until their demands are met.

According to the statement, it demanded that the Yobe State Government implement a ₦70,000 minimum wage of 2024 consequential adjustment, appropriate promotion placement, yearly increment, and payment of arrears of the minimum wage of 2019 consequential adjustment.

Other demands include payment of a thirty-five percent and twenty-five percent salary award consequential adjustment from January 2023 to date, postgraduate facilitation allowances for staff, among others.

READ ALSO

The union also demands the autonomy of the University so as to tackle most of the problems faced.

“After several months of engagements, formal communications, and appeals to relevant government authorities, we regret to inform you that the academic staff under the umbrella of ASUU has been compelled to embark on indefinite industrial action due to the government’s failure to meet our demands presented,” Karage said.

“These include implementation of a ₦70,000 minimum wage of 2024 consequential adjustment, appropriate promotion placement and yearly increment, and payment of arrears of minimum wage of 2019 consequential adjustment”.

“Other demands include payment of thirty-five percent and twenty-five percent salary award consequential adjustment from January 2023 to date, postgraduate facilitation allowances for staff, among others,” he said