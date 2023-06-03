New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
Asuu Urges Abdulrazaq To Restore Kwara Varsity’s Subvention, Others

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has implored the state government to restore the institution’s quarterly subvention. ASUU equally asked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to implement the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for the academic staff of the university.

The union, while congratulating the governor on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said: “We will like to remind him of the situation of academic staff in Kwara State University, particularly on the promises he made during our meeting with him on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022 during which he made firm commitments to us on addressing the issues of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for academic staff of the university and the restoration of subvention to the university which has only survived through thick and thin in almost 10 years.”

