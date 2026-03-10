ASUU-UNILAG Declares Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter, on Wednesday declared an indefinite industrial action.

The strike was announced by the leadership of the university chapter following an emergency congress held earlier in the day. The declaration was made by Prof. Idou Keinde, Chairman, and Prof. Adesina Arikawe, Secretary of the chapter.

The lecturers cited the non-payment of their full salaries for January and February as the reason for the strike. According to them, the university management, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, only paid “amputated salaries” to members across its two campuses, Akoka main campus and College of Medicine, Idi-Araba for the two months.

The union stated that the incomplete payment of salaries is inconsistent with practices in other federal universities and said it would not tolerate such discrepancies.

In light of this, the union directed all members to stay off their duty posts until full salaries for the two months are paid.

When contacted for a reaction, the university spokesperson, Mrs. Adejoke Alaga-Ibrahim, asked our correspondent to send a text message as she was in a meeting and could not take calls at that time.

She had also not responded to the message by the time of filing this report.