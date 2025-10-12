ASUU Unijos Engages Students’ Union Ahead Of Planned Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos branch, has held an interactive session with the Students’ Union Government (SUG) as part of efforts to sensitize key stakeholders on the union’s lingering disputes with the Federal Government ahead of a possible strike action.

Speaking with journalists in Jos, ASUU Unijos Chairperson, Comrade Jurbe Joseph Molwus, said the engagement followed the National Executive Council (NEC) resolution to issue a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address the union’s outstanding demands, which expires on October 13, 2025.

Molwus lamented that despite years of negotiations, the Federal Government had failed to meet key commitments agreed upon in previous engagements, warning that industrial harmony in the nation’s universities could no longer be guaranteed.

“If by the 13th of October the Federal Government has not satisfactorily addressed our demands, we will, without further notice, embark on a two-week warning strike and take stock thereafter,” he stated.

He listed ASUU’s outstanding demands to include the immediate payment of withheld salaries, unpaid wage awards, arrears of promotion and responsibility allowances, release of revitalization funds, payment of unremitted third-party deductions, and the signing of the renegotiated FGN–ASUU 2009 agreement.

Molwus also decried the government’s continued reliance on the controversial Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), which, he said, had “mischievously excluded many lecturers from payrolls and withheld legitimate entitlements.”

“What we want is not endless talks but practical results we can feel. The Federal Government keeps making promises it never fulfills,” he said.

The ASUU leader recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his 2022 campaign, had promised to end recurring strikes in Nigerian universities and personally ensure that all pending issues with the union were resolved.

“We were hopeful that the captain of the Renewed Hope Agenda would act decisively to end these challenges. Unfortunately, more than two years into his tenure, these issues remain largely unaddressed,” he said.

He urged President Tinubu to personally engage ASUU leadership to hear first-hand accounts and deploy his “benevolent spirit” in resolving the crisis.

Molwus commended the resilience of union members nationwide and appealed to students and parents for understanding, stressing that the planned action was intended to safeguard the future of public university education in Nigeria.

“While we maintain that strike is undesirable and our last option, the Federal Government’s attitude seems to be forcing us into a Renewed Struggle rather than a Renewed Hope,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the interactive session, President of the University of Jos Students’ Union Government (SUG), Miss Kangyang Pwajok, described the engagement as timely, constructive, and crucial in strengthening understanding between ASUU and students.

“As students, we are the primary beneficiaries of the education system. If it is rotten, we are the ones who will suffer; and if it is good, we are the ones who will benefit,” she said.

Pwajok noted that the dialogue allowed students to ask questions, express concerns, and understand the rationale behind ASUU’s agitation, a development she said would help prevent misinformation and misplaced anger often directed at the union.

She expressed concern over the deplorable state of Nigerian universities, citing poor infrastructure, erratic electricity, lack of water in hostels, and overcrowded classrooms as major challenges.

“I have visited faculties where there are no seats and hostels where students go without electricity or water for days. The situation is frustrating, and I do not think the government is doing enough,” she lamented.

Pwajok added that after listening to ASUU’s account of months of consultations and meetings with government officials, it was clear that strike actions were never the union’s first option but rather a last resort.

“If it has reached that point, then the Federal Government has failed to do what it should have done,” she said.

The student leader urged Nigerian students to direct their frustrations appropriately, insisting that the government bears the ultimate responsibility for the recurring crises in the university system.

“Students should direct more pressure toward the Federal Government and less toward ASUU. If the government properly funds our universities and honours its agreements, there will be no need for strikes,” she added.

Pwajok called on the Federal Government to revisit and implement past agreements reached with ASUU, stressing that the communication gap between both parties can only be bridged through sincere and direct engagement.

“The government must engage ASUU directly and in good faith,” she said, reaffirming the students’ support for dialogue and urging urgent steps to revamp the nation’s ailing education sector.

“If these steps are taken, Nigeria’s education system will be in a much better place,” she concluded.