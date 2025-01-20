ASUU To FG: Don’t Sacrifice Nigeria’s Education System To Please IMF

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ibadan Zone, yesterday said Nigeria would be “sacrificing its educational system in blind obedience to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-directed policies” by replacing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) with the National Education Loan Fund (NELFund) as proposed in the Tax Bill 2024.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, Zonal Coordinator Oyegoke Oyebamiji drew the attention of the National Assembly and the Federal Government to the inherent dangers in the proposed abolition of the TETFund.

The professor said: “It is in the garb of tax reform conditioned on the premise of abolishing TETFund – the brain child of ASUU which hitherto has saved our public educational institutions from collapsing and structural deficits of the past.

“We therefore call on all critical stakeholders to reject this proposed obnoxious tax reform bill given its potential danger to public universities in Nigeria.

“The far reaching consequences of the new tax system are that from 2030, all funds generated from the Development Levy will be passed to NELFUND.

“Replacing TETFund with NELFUND is tantamount to cutting one’s nose to spite one’s face; it is retrogressive and inimical to the desirable future of the Nigerian public education system.”

ASUU said taking any percentage out of the Education Tax (Development Levy) to service other agencies not known to the TETFund Act 2011 is not only illegal but should not be allowed to stand.

The group said: “ASUU notes with serious concern, Section 59(3) of the Nigeria Tax Bill (NTB) 2024 which specifically states that only 50 per cent of the Development Levy would be made available to TETFund in 2025 and 2026, while NITDA, NASENI, and NELFUND would share the remaining percentages.”

Oyebamiji added: “A government that allocates 7 per cent of budget to education, as against the 15 per cent in its manifesto during campaign and over 20 per cent recommended by UNESCO should be resisted from commercialising public education they had benefited so much from, to be who and where they are in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

“TETFund will also receive “662/3 per cent in 2027, 2028 and 2029 years of assessment but 0% in 2030 year of assessment and thereafter. “Giving zero allocation of Development Levy to TETFund as from 2030 is a technical way of abrogating the agency and public tertiary education in the country.

The purported admonishment that TETFund should seek innovative ways of generating its funds is a confirmation of the saying of a one-time Vice-Chancellor of the premier university of Nigeria, who observed, ‘all things bright and beautiful, Nigerians destroy them all’.

If TetFund as a creation of an Act is technically killed through the proposed Tax Reform, then how can a dead agency devise an innovative means of generating its funds?”

The union said it is concerned that while Ghana has just established the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) borrowed from the Nigerian experience and other African countries recently visited the country to understudy TETFund, Nigeria government is unfortunately planning to kill an agency that has kept all our public universities alive for more than three decades.

