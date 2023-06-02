ASUU To AbdulRazaq: Restore Kwara Varsity’s Subvention, Implement Earned Academic Allowance

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete has implored the state government to restore the institution’s quarterly subvention.

The academic union equally asked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to implement the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for the academic staff of the university.

The union, while congratulating the Governor on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said: “We will like to remind him of the situation of academic staff in Kwara State University, particularly on the promises he made during our meeting with him on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, during which he made firm commitments to us on addressing the issues of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for academic staff of the university and the restoration of subvention to the university which has only survived through thick and thin in almost 10 years.”

Noting that the Governor would bring quality leadership to NGF, the union in a statement signed by its branch Chairman, Dr AbdulGaniyu Salahu, added: “We will like to remind the Visitor to our university of his assurances to us that the EAA and quarterly subvention to KWASU would be actualized before or by June 2023.

“Our union believes that the Governor is a man of his word and is committed to fulfilling his promises in the interest of the continued peace and academic stability in KWASU, particularly as our university remains the most academically stable university in Nigeria as of today, graduating students as and when due. We will like to see that the record remains unbroken.

“On our own as a union, recently granted full status by the national body of ASUU, we will continue to work, along with our members, for the progress of our dear university, Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.”

ASUU described AbdulRazaq’s emergence as the NGF Chairman as well deserved.