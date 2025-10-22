ASUU Suspends Warning Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday announced the suspension of its ongoing two-week warning strike.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Chris Piwuna, made this known in an ongoing press briefing in Abuja.

According to Piwuna, the decision stemmed from the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which was held overnight and ended by 4:00 am on Wednesday.

Piwuna noted that the union decided to embark on the strike due to the failure of the government to meet its demands on time.

“We’ve had useful engagements with representatives of the government to consider the response to the draft renegotiation of the 2009 agreements. However, we are definitely not where we were prior to the commencement of the strike.

“The union acknowledged that the government returned to the negotiation table. While noting that a lot more work is still required, NEC came to the conclusion that the ongoing strike should be reviewed.

The decision to review the strike action was a result of efforts by our students, parents, and the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Consequently, NEC resolved to suspend the warning strike to reciprocate the efforts of well-meaning Nigerians.”