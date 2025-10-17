ASUU Strike: Senate Intervenes, Meets Education Minister Tuesday

The Senate, through its Committees on Labour, Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, has waded into the ongoing two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) with a view to breaking the deadlock.

The Committees, in their efforts to end the ongoing strike by the University lecturers, met with the leadership of ASUU on Friday at the National Assembly and scheduled a meeting with the Minister of Education, Mr Tunji Alausa and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission ( NUC ), Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, on Tuesday next week.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Muntari Dandutse ( Katsina South), who addressed journalists at the end of a closed-door meeting with the leadership of ASUU, said the committee had heard from ASUU and would take up the issues with the Federal Ministry of Education.

“After meeting with the national leadership of ASUU on the way out of the current strike and the looming indefinite one, we have resolved to convene a very important meeting with relevant government agencies, particularly the Minister of Education and Executive Secretary of NUC, on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

“We also resolved to interface with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT, Abuja ), Barrister Nyesom Wike ,on the need to stop action on tampering with the University of Abuja land “, he said.

Earlier, the National President of ASUU, Professor Christopher Piwuna, told the committee members that improved funding of the Universities by the federal government remains the best way out of the strike action.

Piwuna said that sustainable investment in education is the only path to ending strikes and raising the global ranking of Nigerian universities. According to him, the ongoing two-week warning strike stems from longstanding issues that date as far back as 2011.

‘We engaged the Federal Government for eight years without tangible results. The Yayale Ahmed committee report, submitted in December 2024, was ignored until this industrial action began”, he said.

Piwuna disclosed that although the National Assembly approved N150 billion for universities, only N50 billion has been released so far.

He expressed concern that even the N150billion had remained stuck at the Ministry of Education, where they kept, plans were on the way to share it among universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, instead of providing separate allocations to these other tertiary institutions.