ASUU Strike: OAU Alumni Tasks Tinubu To Revamp Education Sector

The alumni association of Obafemi Awolowo University has tasked the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu with a total overhauling of the education sector in a bid to reposition it for academic values.

The President of the Association, Engineer Wale Olaleye made the call at the 2023 biennial convention held at the OAU campus in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He harped on the need for improved funding of the education sector as well as consolidating on the existing agreement with academic unions to forestall any industrial action that may impede academic progress in the country.

Olaleye reeled out several achievements of the alumni association to the academic and infrastructural development of the institution.

According to him, the alumni association has renovated many buildings in the school, donated books and learning equipment, drilled boreholes and contributed to other intervention projects.

The convention Chairman, Leye Falode appreciated the support of all members and stakeholders that brought about a free, fair and generally accepted transition.

Representatives of the independent National electoral commission were on ground to observe the election.

A legal practitioner, Fred Aburu was later announced the 15th President of the Association after emerging unopposed.

He pledged to consolidate the efforts of the association to uplift the institution.

Aburu expressed displeasure over the status of some lecture rooms and stressed the need for an upgrade to a global standard.

Leye Falode also emerged as Vice President of Southwest, Adeyemi Alabi as Vice President of North, and Omole Adekunle As Vice President of Africa among others.

Ife Alumni Association was formally established in 1969 with the sole aim to create a channel for harnessing available human, intellectual and material resources towards the overall development and progress of the institution

A minute of silence was observed for members of the association who have passed away in the Association.