ASUU, SSANU, NAAT Commend Gov Aliyu For Salary Adjustments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) of Sokoto State University have commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State for promptly implementing the approved 25% and 35% salary increments for university staff.

This move aligns with the Federal government’s agreement on salary adjustments.

In a joint statement, the unions commended the Governor for settling their outstanding allowances and ensuring the payment of the N70,000 national minimum wage to all State workers.

They commended his continued commitment to the welfare of State civil servants and urged him to sustain this positive trajectory.

The statement, jointly signed by the branch chairmen of the three unions, Saidu Isah, Ismaila Bala Muhammad, and Aminu Yahaya Mika’ilu also acknowledged Governor Aliyu’s swift action in restoring and ensuring timely payment of remuneration to visiting and sabbatical lecturers, as well as other staff cadres.

According to the Unions, this intervention has significantly enhanced the university’s academic growth and institutional stability.

The Unions also expressed their appreciation to the governor for his consistent support in facilitating the accreditation exercises of the university’s programs by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

They emphasized that these interventions have bolstered the institution’s academic standards and reputation.

The Union leaders called on their members to reciprocate the Governor’s goodwill by rededicating themselves to their duties, fostering increased productivity, and delivering excellent service.

Reflecting on the University’s progress, the unions credited its achievements to the solid foundation laid by its founder, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

While commending the Governor’s efforts, the unions appealed for the completion of the institution’s staff housing projects, which are nearing completion.

They noted that this would enable more staff members to reside on campus, creating a more conducive academic environment for both Staff and Students.

