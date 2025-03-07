ASUU Sokoto Varsity Calls Off Indefinite Strike

Share

The Sokoto State University (SSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has officially announced the suspension of its indefinite strike, allowing academic activities to resume without delay.

This decision was made after a congress held on Thursday at Lecture Hall 2, Faculty of Arts, where ASUU members reviewed the outcomes of a conciliation meeting between the Sokoto State Government and ASUU leadership, which took place on March 4, 2025.

Following thorough discussions on the government’s proposal, SSU members voted to suspend the strike.

The National Executive Council of ASUU subsequently granted approval for the action.

ASUU SSU Chairperson, Saidu Abubakar, and Secretary, Hassan Aliyu, confirmed the resolution, stating that “all members are directed to resume work immediately.”

The strike, which began on February 26, 2025, stemmed from unresolved issues with the state government.

While the specifics of the agreement remain confidential, the suspension marks a significant step toward addressing the union’s concerns.

With the suspension now in effect, SSU students and staff can look forward to the resumption of normal academic activities after the disruption caused by the strike.

