ASUU: Sokoto Varsity Begins Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sokoto State University (SSU) branch, has embarked on a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike action on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Prior to its decision, the ASUU-SSU Congress met to review its earlier resolution taken on January 30, 2025, and assess the government’s commitment to addressing the lingering issues raised.

According to a statement issued by Branch Chairman Saidu Isah Abubakar and Secretary Hassan Aliyu, the meeting was chaired by the Visitation Team sent by the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU.

Following a thorough review of the government’s responses, the Congress resolved to embark on a strike due to the university administration, governing council, and state government’s lack of commitment to addressing the issues.

The unresolved issues include the implementation of 25% and 35% salary increments and payment of arrears from January 2024.

Outstanding payment of EAA for seven academic sessions and mainstreaming of EAA.

Outstanding payment of promotion arrears for three academic sessions.

Payment of annual increment for five academic sessions.

Outstanding remittances of union check-off dues and cooperative deductions.

Outstanding payments of visiting and sabbatical lecturers and review of university law and autonomy.

