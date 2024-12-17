ASUU, SAZU Reach Agreement, Ends Strike After 2 Weeks

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sa’adu Zungur University Branch, has suspended its two-week strike action.

The union announced this in a press release signed by its chairperson, Comrade Auwal Hussaini Nuhu, and issued to journalists in Bauchi yesterday.

According to the statement, the decision to suspend the strike was taken at an emergency congress meeting held on December 14, 2024, at the Yuli Campus.

This followed fruitful engagements with the state governor, who acknowledged the union’s concerns and initiated actions to address them.

The union commended the governor for his proactive approach and appreciated the government’s dedication to advancing education in Bauchi State.

The congress unanimously resolved to suspend the strike action with immediate effect, while remaining vigilant to ensure that the agreements reached are honoured.

The union has called on all academic staff to resume their duties and continue their invaluable services to the university community.

