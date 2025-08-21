ASUU Rejects TISSF, Describes It As ‘Poison Chalice’ For Members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), describing the scheme as a “poison chalice” designed to further indebt lecturers rather than address their welfare concerns.

National President of ASUU, Professor Christopher Piwuna, stated this in Jos after the University of Jos chapter’s congress meeting. He said the union would not endorse government’s request for ASUU to write letters on behalf of members to access the loan, stressing that lecturers were already overburdened with debts from cooperative societies and other sources.

“What we need now is for government to sign our renegotiated agreement, which will improve our purchasing power and reduce dependence on loans,” Piwuna declared. “We consider this loan a poison. Members should instead direct such requests to their employers the Governing Councils through Vice Chancellors to guarantee any loan if they so wish.”

The ASUU leader further argued that government should channel the funds earmarked for TISSF into paying the outstanding 3½ months’ salaries owed to members, rather than pushing them into further debt.

“After deductions for union dues, NHIS, pensions, and cooperative loans, nothing will be left for families. How can government expect us to borrow to pay for healthcare and our children’s school fees? This is enslavement,” he fumed.

On other pressing issues, Piwuna reiterated ASUU’s demands, including: Re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, sustainable funding and revitalization of universities, an end to the victimization of colleagues in LASU, KSU (now Prince Abubakar Audu University), and FUTO.

He also welcomed the moratorium on establishing new universities, noting that ASUU had long warned against proliferation of poorly funded institutions used as political patronage. “Over 30 universities currently have zero subscription for admission. Spreading scarce resources this way is wasteful,” he said.

On retirement benefits, ASUU called for the establishment of a university-based Pension Fund Administration (PFA), lamenting that many retired lecturers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) were living in hardship.

“It is unacceptable that a senior academic who served over 40 years earns N150,000 monthly as pension in today’s harsh economy,” Piwuna lamented, citing galloping inflation, rising electricity tariffs, and increasing costs of living.

He disclosed that ASUU’s National Executive Council (NEC), after meetings held on August 16–17, 2025, had resolved to give government time until its next meeting on August 28 to address outstanding issues.

“Our patience has run thin. We have stayed off strike for over two years, but our tanks are empty. Next week’s rallies across campuses will be the first shot at government and will signal what may follow,” Piwuna warned.

ASUU also appealed to NIREC, NANS, traditional institutions, and the National Assembly to prevail on government to honour its commitments and avoid another nationwide disruption in the university system