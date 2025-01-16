ASUU Rejects New Tax Bill, Says It’ll Affect TETFund’

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sokoto Zone, yesterday opposed the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, claiming that it a move by the Federal Government to abolish the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Addressing a news conference in Sokoto, Zonal Coordinator Abdulkadir Muhammad said the bill’s provisions would significantly alter TETFund’s funding structure, allocating only 50 per cent of the Development Levy to TETFund in 2025 and 2026, and eventually phasing out funding by 2030.

ASUU said the move would abolish the Education Tax and redirect funds to other agencies, such as NITDA, NASENI, and NELFUND, at the expense of TETFund’s vital role in advancing higher education.

The union emphasized TETFund’s contributions to public tertiary education, including infrastructural development, postgraduate training, and research capacity enhancement.

The proposed bill is seen as a direct threat to the progress achieved in the sector over the past 15 years, with ASUU warning that it will roll back the progress made in positioning Nigerian universities for global competitiveness.

Share

Please follow and like us: