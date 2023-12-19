ASUU President Lampoons Indiscriminate Recruitment ln Varsities

…UNIUYO branch grant N1.7m to 15 students

The National President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osadeke has raised alarm over the level of indiscriminate employment in Nigerian Universities, saying it has now been turned into a ‘constituency project’ without following due process.

This is even as the University of Uyo branch of the union (ASUU-UUB) has doled out N1.7 million to 15 indigents of the University who excelled in their academics.

Osadeke who made this known during the Heroes’ Day Celebration in Uyo on Tuesday said the illegal process has continued to undermine University standards because most of the people employed have no business with the academic world.

The president commended the six ASUU members honoured by the branch for their outstanding contributions and sacrifices for the union over the years adding that the award was significant because all the recipients were alive to witness the occasion.

“I must heartily congratulate all the heroes honoured today for the sacrifices they made to the point of termination of appointments, seizure of salaries, demotion among other travails for speaking truth to powers for the benefit of others.

“Before now, University employment was done through advertisement followed by rigorous interviews before being given the job but now how do people get here? It is through temporary appointments.

“That’s the problem that we have today. I do not know of any University for the past six to ten years that has advertised, but the staff strength has tripled.

“Vice-Chancellors just sat down somewhere and packed people from Traditional Rulers, Governors, and all other politicians into the Nigerian Universities and most of them are now scavengers in the system going after money and all manners of things.

“Unfortunately, University employment has turned into a constituency project and we have to struggle to reverse this misnomer and bring sanity to the system.” He explained.

In a remark, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo who was represented by Professor Ben Etuk, commended ASUU for its selfless service to humanity.

He noted that the role played by the union has contributed immensely to improved welfare among the University staff.

In his keynote address, Professor Desmond Wilson, a retired Professor of Ethnomusicology noted that the struggles of the Union have been made difficult by fifth columnists and other agents employed by the government to confuse.

Wilson, who stressed that heroism was not a blank check to misbehavior, urged all members of the union to be selfless, committed, and trusted for the betterment of all and the redemption of Nigerian Universities from its quagmires.

Acting branch chairman, Prof Opeyemi Olajide in a welcome address said the union honoured the awardees with the Heroes awards for leading the union firmly through turbulent periods in the history of the branch.

Olajide said the scholarship award to the indigent students’ notes for their brilliance in their respective faculties was to help motivate and support them to finish their tertiary education.

Our correspondent gathered that the Heroes awardees were: Professor Desmond Wilson, Professor Edet Peter Akpan, Professor Joshua Ushie, Professor Aniesua Essiet, Professor Ashong Ashong, and Dr. Etop Ndiyo.