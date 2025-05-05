ASUU Offers 12 Students N2.4m Scholarships In Bauchi Zone

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has offered 12 indigent students in Bauchi Zone scholarships worth N2.4 million.

The awards were presented to the beneficiaries by the Bauchi Zonal Coordinator Prof. Timothy Namo and the immediate past Zonal Coordinator Prof. Lawan Abubakar at the Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) Bauchi at the weekend.

Each student received N200,000 to support their educational pursuits. According to Namo, the students were selected based on merit and in accordance with the stipulated guidelines.

Abubakar said ASUU’s Grant, Scholarship, and Publication Committee awarded scholarships to indigent students, with 324 students benefiting from N64.8 million in 2023 and 2024.

He explained that the scholarship program aims to support academically qualified but economically disadvantaged students.

