ASUU Meets Eno, Suspends Strike At A’Ibom University

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Akwa Ibom State University Chapter has suspended its planned industrial action after a marathon meeting with the Governor Umo Eno on Wednesday at government house Uyo.

The meeting which was held to discuss and resolve some issues that had led the ASUU Akwa Ibom State University branch, to threaten a strike action was led by Comrade Sunny James, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Dr. Inyang Udosen, the Chairperson of ASUU, AKSU chapter and others,

Our Correspondent gathered after the meeting from the Chief Press secretary to the governor Mr Ekerete Udoh that Pastor Eno, agreed to address a number of contentious issues such as the payments of 13th-month salary bonus, the three months palliative, the construction of some strategic roads within the main campus at Ikot Akpaden, among other issues.

He said the Governor charged the Labour leaders to work closely with the government in delivering democratic dividends to the people of Akwa Ibom State.

He further highlighted, ” The governor described the University as the pride of the State and tasked the University’s management to utilize the internally generated revenue to execute some tasks, maintaining that, the government will always pay the monthly subvention as and when due.

The visibly elated ASUU leaders praised the Governor for his Labour-friendly tendencies and assured him that the planned strike would be called off.