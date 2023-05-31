ASUU: Industrial Court Upholds FG’s ‘No Work No Pay’ Policy

The no-work no-pay policy adopted by former President Muhammadu Buhari -led Federal Government against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been upheld by the National Industrial Court.

It would be recalled that following the Federal Government’s failure to meet the demands of the academic union, ASUU went on an eight-month-long industrial strike to press home their demand.

After the protracted industrial action, the university lecturers demanded their salaries for the striking period, but the FG in its no-work no pay policy refused to pay the union’s members after they had called off the strike.

Sequel to this, the government dragged ASUU before the National Industrial Court over the demand of the union for the payment of their salaries from February 14 to October 7, 2022, when the strike was called off.

However, the court in a judgement delivered by its President, Justice Benedict Kanyip, upheld that it is within the right of the Federal Government to withhold salaries of workers who embark on industrial action.

Justice Kanyip said the government’s policy of no work no pay adopted is a legal act.

The court, however, held that it is a violation of University Autonomy for the Federal Government to impose the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform on members of ASUU who reserve the right to determine how their salaries should be paid.