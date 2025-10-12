ASUU Declares Two-Week Warning Strike Nationwide

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared a two-week warning strike with effect from Sunday midnight, following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government to meet its long-standing demands.

The union warned that unless concrete steps were taken within the two-week period, it would not hesitate to extend the strike indefinitely.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, ASUU President, Professor Chris Piwuna, directed members nationwide to withdraw their services effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Piwuna said the warning strike was aimed at compelling the government to honour outstanding agreements and address the persistent challenges facing public universities in Nigeria.

He noted that the action had become inevitable after all efforts to engage meaningfully with the Federal Government failed to yield tangible results.

“Government has been asking for time with nothing concrete on ground to resolve it,” Piwuna stated.

He explained that the decision to embark on the total strike followed several rounds of meetings with government representatives that ended without any firm commitment, adding that ASUU had exhausted all avenues for dialogue.

“Consequently, all branches of ASUU are hereby directed to withdraw their services with effect from midnight (12:01 a.m.) on Monday, 13th October 2025. The warning strike shall be total and comprehensive as agreed at the last NEC meeting,” he announced.

The ASUU President said the union had shown great restraint to avoid disrupting the academic calendar but could no longer overlook the government’s insensitivity to the plight of lecturers and the decay in public universities.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organizations, and the media to prevail on the government to address the lingering issues once and for all, noting that, “This struggle is not just for university lecturers; it is for the soul of public education in Nigeria.”

ASUU’s seven-point demands include the re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU–FGN Agreement, sustainable funding and revitalization of public universities, an end to the victimization of ASUU members in LASU, KSU (now Prince Abubakar Audu University), and FUTO, payment of outstanding 25–35% salary arrears, settlement of promotion arrears spanning over four years, and release of withheld third-party deductions.