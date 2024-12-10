The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Bayelsa State chapter of the Niger Delta University (NDU) has declared an indefinite strike over the alleged failure of the state government to honour agreements reached with the union.
The academic union made its intention known on Tuesday following a meeting at the union’s secretariat in Amassoma.
According to the report, the details of the union’s grievances and the impact of the industrial action on academic activities at NDU are expected to unfold in the coming days.
Tags: ASUU ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike In Bayelsa Varsity ASUU strike Bayelsa State Government-owned Niger Delta University NDU strike