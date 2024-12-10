New Telegraph

December 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. ASUU Declares Indefinite…

ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike In Bayelsa Varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Bayelsa State chapter of the Niger Delta University (NDU) has declared an indefinite strike over the alleged failure of the state government to honour agreements reached with the union.

The academic union made its intention known on Tuesday following a meeting at the union’s secretariat in Amassoma.

READ ALSO

According to the report, the details of the union’s grievances and the impact of the industrial action on academic activities at NDU are expected to unfold in the coming days.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Farotimi: Police Tighten Security Ahead Of Abuja Protest
Read Next

End Of Year Bonanza: Toyota By CFAO Offers Customers Free Hilux Pickups, Motorcycles To Seychelles
Share
Copy Link
×