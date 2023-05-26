New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Asuu Berates Ngige…

Asuu Berates Ngige Over 2022 Varsities’ Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Nnamdi Azikiwe University chapter (ASUU NAU), yesterday berated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige over the manner he handled the 2022 nationwide strike of the union. ASUU NAU described the minister’s role in the crisis as dishonourable and that he was not worthy of being a Minister of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

The union was reacting to a statement by the minister that ASUU members in three faculties of the institution namely Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences and Medicine, did not partake in the 2022 ASUU national strike. Stephen Ufoaroh and Peter Okoye in a statement issued to journalists in Awka recalled that the 2022 ASUU national strike lasted between February 14 and October 17, 2022 and all the academic staff members of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, participated fully in the strike.

It said that Ngige’s claim that lecturers in the aforementioned three faculties did not participate in the strike is totally false, misleading, dishonourable and unworthy of a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Read Previous

I Was A Novice In Education, But Buhari Found Me Worthy To Be Minister – Adamu
Read Next

LCCI To Tinubu: Focus On How To Reflate Nigeria’s Economy

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023