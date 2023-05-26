Asuu Berates Ngige Over 2022 Varsities’ Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Nnamdi Azikiwe University chapter (ASUU NAU), yesterday berated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige over the manner he handled the 2022 nationwide strike of the union. ASUU NAU described the minister’s role in the crisis as dishonourable and that he was not worthy of being a Minister of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

The union was reacting to a statement by the minister that ASUU members in three faculties of the institution namely Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences and Medicine, did not partake in the 2022 ASUU national strike. Stephen Ufoaroh and Peter Okoye in a statement issued to journalists in Awka recalled that the 2022 ASUU national strike lasted between February 14 and October 17, 2022 and all the academic staff members of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, participated fully in the strike.

It said that Ngige’s claim that lecturers in the aforementioned three faculties did not participate in the strike is totally false, misleading, dishonourable and unworthy of a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.