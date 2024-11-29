ASUU: Bauchi Varsity Begins Indefinite Strike

Share

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Bauchi State-owned Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) on Friday declared an indefinite strike.

Confirming the development, the ASUU, SAZU Chairperson, Auwal Nuhu, noted several reasons for the industrial action during a press conference held at the university’s Yuli campus.

According to him, the strike is as a result of the absence of pension and retirement schemes, poor working conditions, and unpaid earned academic allowances.

He added that the strike which commenced on November 29, 2024, will not end until tangible measures are taken to resolve their concerns.

Auwal described the situation as unbearable and accused the university management and Bauchi State Government of failing to address longstanding grievances despite repeated calls for intervention.

“The branch, at its congress meeting held on Friday, November 29, 2024, in the presence of the NEC visitation team reviewed the progress on its demonstration before the university

“The congress noted the lack of readiness and commitment of the university administration and the government to attend to its demands.

“The congress stressed that it has exhausted all mechanisms, and all attempts to get the authorities to attend to its demands which were fruitless.

“The congress passed a resolution for the branch to embark on comprehensive and indefinite strike action until further notice total.

“We cannot continue to work under these conditions. Our members are demoralised and left without any form of financial security after decades of service. This strike is a last resort after exhaustive dialogue and appeals,” the ASUU SAZU chairperson stated.

