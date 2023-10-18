ASUU Accuses Kano Govt Of Inappropriate Dissolution Of Governing Council

The Aliko Dangote Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, has expressed dismay over the decision of the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf to dissolve the Institution’s governing board.

The Chairman of the University Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU), Dr Aliyu Yusuf Ahmad alongside his Secretary Dr. Mudasir Nasiru, expressed in a release, that the Union was concerned over the inappropriate Dissolution of the University Governing Council on May 29, 2023, by the Governor.

The Union lamented the continued running of the University without a Governing Council after the Dissolution, which they said is in breach of the Kano University provisions Amended Law 2017.

The ASUU Kano University of Science and Technology said the action of the government has negated the principles of running a University with full participatory requirements.

The Union urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to hasten the reconstitution of the Governing Council as a matter of urgency in order to avoid paralyzing the Academic activities system.

The Academic Staff Union further appealed to the State Governor to settle all outstanding staff entitlements.