ASUU-AAUA Threatens Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Branch, has threatened to withdraw services over alleged unpaid salaries by the state government.

The Chairman of ASUU, AAUA Chapter, Dr Boluwaji Oshodi, announced this in a memo to the university management yesterday. He said the directive followed the resolution reached at the union’s congress of August 21, over the non-payment of salaries and arrears.

The memo stated: “By this notice, our members have been directed to suspend all academic activities until all outstanding salaries and arrears are fully paid.”

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Oshodi confirmed that union members were owed two months’ salaries. He added that several efforts, including letters to the state government about the union’s plight, had been ignored.

“We are being owed two months’ salaries. We made several efforts by contacting the university management and even wrote to the state government,” Oshodi explained.