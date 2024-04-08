ASUU-AAU Calls For Sack Of Management, Demands Neutral Governing Council

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma chapter, has called for the sack of the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyin and his management team, while insisting that Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the visitor to the university, constitutes a neutral, competent and experienced governing council.

The union also cautioned that a governing council that is not neutral, competent and experienced in university administration may exacerbate the crises presently facing the university. ASUU-AAU, in a press statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Cyril Onogbosele and Assistant Secretary, Dr William Odion, warned that no member of Special Intervention Team (SIT) should be included in the yet to be constituted Governing Council of the ivory tower, adding ,“no member of the present controversial, expired and discredited Special Intervention Team (SIT) of the university should make membership of the Governing Council expected to be constituted for the university by the visitor”.

The union also maintained that including any member of the Special Intervention Team (SIT) to the proposed Governing Council would amount to robbing the Council of neutrality.