ASUSS Slams NLC Over Alleged Hypocrisy On Workers’ Rights

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Nigeria, has criticized the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), accusing the umbrella labour body of hypocrisy regarding its stance on workers’ rights to freedom of association.

The reaction comes in response to a five-point communiqué issued by the NLC on July 4, 2025, in which the Congress decried what it termed “a growing trend whereby some employers willfully violate the Trade Union Act 2025 with respect to the right of workers to join the union of their choice.”

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Comrade Sola Adigun, and Secretary-General, Comrade Kenneth Chukwudi Okoh, and made available to New Telegraph, ASUSS said it found the NLC’s position “amusing and contradictory,” considering its long-standing opposition to the registration and operation of ASUSS.

“It is ironic that the same NLC, which leads Nigerian workers to annual ILO conferences to champion voluntarism and freedom of association, is now pretending to defend the very rights it has continuously denied secondary school teachers in Nigeria,” the union stated.

ASUSS reminded the public that the NLC is the second claimant in a legal action dating back to May 2008, which sought to stop the formal registration of the union. The case has traversed all levels of Nigeria’s judicial system.

The union further alleged that at one point during the prolonged litigation, the NLC offered to withdraw the suit on the condition that ASUSS affiliate with the NLC, rather than the Trade Union Congress (TUC)—a demand ASUSS says reveals a “self-serving agenda.”

“This exposes the fact that the issue is not about legality but about control. The NLC is clearly more interested in maintaining a monopoly than promoting democratic labour practices,” the union said.

ASUSS called on the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to issue the union a certificate of registration in line with Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Trade Union Act, and Nigeria’s ILO obligations.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to bring an end to what it described as “institutionalised oppression,” calling the prolonged denial of registration an injustice to thousands of secondary school teachers across the country who desire to associate freely with ASUSS.

“The world must see how a labour centre that chairs international committees continues to oppress a fellow workers’ union at home,” the statement read. “Enough is enough.”

ASUSS reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Nigeria’s education sector while continuing to champion the welfare and professional dignity of secondary school teachers. It warned against ongoing internal suppression within the organised labour space.