ASUSS Rejects NSSECs Merger With Education Ministry

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) yesterday kicked against the plan to merge the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) with the Federal Ministry of Education. In a statement by President Samuel Omaji and Secretary-General Sola Adigun, the union said the plan to merge the commission with the ministry showed that the leaders had little regard for education.

It said: “The recent proposal to merge NSSEC with an agency within the Federal Ministry of Education as suggested by Oronsaye report is not just surprising, but a pointer to the low place education occupies in the heart of our leaders.

“Suffice it to say that the Oronsaye committee was constituted in 2011 and submitted their report to President Goodluck Jonathan, while the National Senior Secondary Education Commission was established by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. “How did a commission that was established in 2019 get into the Oronsaye report?”