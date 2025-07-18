ASUSS Appeals To FG For Certification Of Registration

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has appealed to the Federal Government for a certificate of registration in line with Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The union said the appeal was also in line with the Trade Union Act and the country’s International Labour Organisation (ILO) obligations.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the union’s National President, Sola Adigun, and the Secretary-General, Kenneth Chukwudi Okoh, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

ASUSS also urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to put an end to the prolonged denial of its registration According to it, this is an injustice to thousands of secondary school teachers across the country who wish to freely associate with ASUSS.

“We call on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to support the registration and operation of the union in line with the Trade Union Act 2025. “This appeal is in respect to the right of workers to join the union of their choice.

“NLC, in a five-point communiqué on July 4, decried the growing trend of some employers of labour denying workers the right to join the union of their choice.

“The NLC should support ASUSS in its registration, which has been denied for almost two decades. “Allowing the registration of the union will enable teachers in the country to freely join any union of their choice,” the union said.

It also warned against continued internal suppression within the organised labour space. ASUSS reaffirmed its commitment to the development of education in the country without compromising the advancement of the welfare and professional dignity of secondary school teachers.