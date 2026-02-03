New Telegraph

February 3, 2026
Asuquo Reacts As No Nigerian Artiste Win Grammy Award

Nigerian musician and producer, Cobhams Asuquo, has expressed disappointment after no Nigerian artiste won a category at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Asuquo, who took to his social media page to react to the development, humorously said the organisers of the awards exploit Nigerian artistes to boost the US economy.

According to him, they dangle validation “Like a carrot” only for it to slip away, urging stakeholders to focus on building homegrown award platforms.

“I think Grammy is using Nigerians to boost the GDP of Los Angeles. It’s like a carrot dangling in front of us, and it goes away.

“I think we need to build something that is ours. Let’s grow something that can make other people converge in our space.”

“It’s only America that will do the Super Bowl and be playing it themselves”, Asuquo said.

