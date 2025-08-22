ASUP Threatens To Embark On Strike If FG Fails To Meet Demand

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has threatened to embark on strike if the Federal Government fails to meet its demands at the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum.

Speaking during a press briefing in Bauchi on Friday, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUP Zone B, Innocent Simji, stated that the union’s position aligned with the resolution of its national headquarters.

According to Simji, the ultimatum, issued after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on August 14 in Abuja, was borne out of the government’s failure to address pressing issues threatening the survival of the polytechnic sector.

He listed the pending issues to include: non-release of circulars by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to cover peculiar academic allowances, non-payment of arrears of the 25/35 per cent salary review, and non-implementation of the review in state-owned polytechnics.

Others are the delay in granting a dual mandate structure to eliminate the dichotomy between polytechnic and university graduates, the non-release of approved needs assessment funds for infrastructure, and the outsourcing of the National Board for Technical Education’s quality assurance mandate to unqualified vendors.

According to him, further grievances include the non-establishment of a dedicated commission for polytechnics, non-release of promotion arrears, non-implementation of promotions in state-owned polytechnics, the stalled renegotiation of the 2010 ASUP/FGN agreement, and the refusal of some states to domesticate the Federal Polytechnics Act.

He also decried the continued dichotomy against HND holders in public service, non-release of CONTISS 15 arrears, militarisation of campuses, and undue interference in union activities, particularly at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede.

“The Union at her last emergency National Executive Council meeting resolved to issue a 21-day ultimatum to the government to address some germane issues threatening the survival of the polytechnic sector.

“In view of these unresolved issues and the non-committal disposition of the Federal Ministry of Education to genuine dialogue, the Union’s NEC has resolved to issue a 21-day ultimatum.

“If nothing is done within this period, we will be forced to declare a trade dispute and withdraw the services of our members across all public polytechnics and monotechnics nationwide,” Simji warned