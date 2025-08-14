ASUP Threatens Strike, Issues 21-Day Ultimatum To FG Over Staff Welfare

…accuses FG of promoting HND, B.Sc dichotomy

Fresh crisis looms in public polytechnics across the country, as the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its outstanding demands on staff welfare, outsourcing of accreditation other lingering issues.

President of ASUP, Comrade Shammah Kpanja, who addressed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja after an emergency meeting of the union, accused the government of insincerity and failure to live up to its commitments and promises to address outstanding demands.

The union raised deep concerns over the continued decision by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to outsource the accreditation process for polytechnics in the country despite assurances to desist from such actions.

While arguing that the move undermines the integrity of the accreditation system, ASUP noted that the companies were not competent to carry out the accreditation, as investigations have shown some were registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as farming, business or medical enterprises.

Kpanja, who accused the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) of failing to release a circular to effect the payment of their Peculiar Academic Allowance, a component of the ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement, lamented that the allowance has been removed from the budgeting template.

While expressing concerns over the failure of the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) to intervene in definite terms on the removal of the Peculiar Academic Allowance from the budget instead of making provisions for payment, the union lamented the continued discrimination against HND holders despite a dual mandate policy.

Kpanja accused the government of indirectly promoting discrimination by failing to take the necessary actions to address it.

While also expressing deep concerns over the government’s failure to pay the 25/35% arrears of the salary review, which was approved since 2023, he explained that the arrears, which cover a 12-month period and were captured in the budget, were yet to be released; the union could not explain.

Raising concerns over the inability of members to cater for their needs due to hardship occasioned by the worsening economy, Kpanja regretted that the situation was even more dicey at the state-owned Polytechnics as some state governments were still dilly-dallying in implementing the N70,000 national minimum wage.

He said, “The continued delay and non-approval of a dual mandate structure aimed at eliminating the agelong discrimination against HND holders has continued to facilitate discrimination against polytechnic education and its products.

“Government has also continued to stall the release of the second round of the approved NEEDS ASSESSMENT intervention. Equally, the relevant committee in the FME has refused to reconvene to review the utilisation of the first round.

“Our Union had raised concerns against the FME-approved policy of outsourcing quality assurance activities in Nigeria’s Polytechnics, pointing to ethical, economic, conventional and moral defects in the policy.”

The union regretted that no step had been taken to actualise the sectoral roadmap of the FME detailing the need for a dedicated commission to adequately regulate the tertiary education component of TVET in the country, despite its approval.

Other pending demands deliberated by ASUP NEC include: non-release of promotion arrears/non-implementation of promotion in many state-owned institutions, with some dating back to 2019, reconstitution of the renegotiation of the ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement.”

“The government has refused to conclude engagements aimed at bringing a closure to this lingering issue of stalled discussions on the release of CONTISS 15 Arrears. This matter has been on the table since 2014.

“In view of the items listed above and the non-committal disposition of the FME in committing to genuine dialogue and lack of will to execute previous resolutions on some of the items, our Union’s NEC has resolved to issue a 21-day ultimatum to the Government to address the issues satisfactorily.

“A failure to utilise this window may lead to the declaration of a trade dispute and withdrawal of services of our members across public polytechnics and monotechnics nationwide,” the ASUP leadership threatened.