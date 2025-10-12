ASUP Suspends Planned Strike, To Review FG’s Progress On Demands In Six Weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its planned strike action following what it described as “a series of structured engagements” with the Federal Government on lingering issues affecting the polytechnic sector.

ASUP National President, Shammah Kpanja, said the decision was taken to give the government time to demonstrate commitment to resolving the union’s demands. These include improved funding, payment of outstanding allowances, implementation of revised schemes of service, deployment of regulatory instruments to enhance conditions in state-owned institutions, and constitution of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) board in line with extant laws.

Kpanja, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the union would review the government’s progress within six weeks to determine its next line of action. He explained that following continuous engagements with the government through the Federal Ministry of Education, the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) reconvened on October 9, 2025, at its 115th meeting to assess the government’s response and level of commitment.

According to him, the NEC noted measurable progress in several key areas. These include the release of a circular by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on the Peculiar Academic Allowance, progress on the 2025 Needs Assessment Intervention for polytechnics, resumption of meetings of the Polytechnics Implementation Monitoring Committee (PIMC), reconstitution of the Federal Government Renegotiation Committee to accommodate the polytechnic sector, and the Federal Ministry of Education’s intervention in addressing administrative concerns at the Federal Polytechnics Nekede and Ekowe.

The union also noted ongoing efforts to secure the release of arrears of the 25 percent and 35 percent salary adjustment across tertiary institutions, as well as promotion arrears owed to polytechnic staff. Kpanja added that the union welcomed moves to restore the full governing powers of the NBTE through the constitution of its board, while also engaging the National Assembly on the dual mandate structure of polytechnics and the need for a dedicated regulatory commission.

“In view of the progress recorded and the commitment displayed by the Honourable Minister of Education and his team, the NEC resolved to put on hold its proposed strike action. This is to allow time for the effective resolution of the issues,” he said.

ASUP listed its immediate expectations to include the release of the 25 percent and 35 percent salary adjustment arrears, payment of outstanding promotion arrears, conclusion of the ASUP/FGN renegotiation process, review of the policy on outsourcing of NBTE quality assurance activities, and constitution of the NBTE board in accordance with existing laws.

The union also called for the restoration of the ASUP/FME Rapid Response Committee to address pending matters such as CONTISS 15 migration arrears and enforcement of regulatory standards in state-owned institutions.

Kpanja affirmed that ASUP will review the situation within six weeks from the date of the announcement, while appreciating the commitment of the Ministers of Education and State for Education, and other ministry officials, for their engagement so far.