ASUP Backs Bill To Establish Polytechnic Commission

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has expressed its support for the bill currently before the National Assembly to establish a National Polytechnics Commission. President Shammah Kpanja confirmed this in a statement at the weekend.

The bill, which is sponsored by Idu Igariwey, is awaiting its final reading and passage at the House of Representatives. Kpanja noted that the bill had received full support from stakeholders during a public hearing in August 2024.

“This effort is coming after several failed legislative efforts in the past on the same subject,” he said. He noted that the bill also had the backing of the federal ministry of education.

According to him, the establishment of the commission is clearly outlined in the approved Road Map for the Education sector covering 2024 to 2027.

Kpanja expressed surprise at the proposal to establish a commission for technical education, viewing it as a mere change of name without the desired impact on the regulation of polytechnics in Nigeria.

He described it as selfserving and a distraction that could undermine the efforts of the House of Representatives.

