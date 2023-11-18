Asunramu Shots Down Dallas For Fifth Old School Night

US-based Nollywood actress, Mistura Asunramu has shot down Dallas, Texas for her Annual Old School Night/Recognition awards.

It was a gathering of stars, with Ayo Mogaji, Ayoka Ologede, Bukky Fagbuyi, and Bose Akinola all from Nigeria. Lola Duchess, Mike Adeyemi, Adenike Fisher, Teni Ewa, Joseph Faduri, and Mr. Kogberegbe, were all present at the fifth edition of the epic event put together by 11th Media Global Concept.

Asunramu led other Dallas-based actors on a stage play titled ISOKAN.

There was also an Egungun performance on the night to the admiration of the guests.

Asunramu said she was happy with the support and turnout of people for the event anchored by Nollywood stars, Funsho Adeolu and Elegant Alaga.

“The event has become the toast of people in the USA as they travelled far and wide to witness the show,” she said.

“Though my aim for the event is to showcase Nigerian culture which I am glad we are doing and I have to put English into it because there are a lot of American Igbos attending my show. They need to be carried along.”

Ayo Genesis was the main musician of the night. The son of Mr Fuji Rasheed Barry Showkey and Yinka Rythmz also shared a microphone on the stage to add glamour to the event.

Funsho Adeolu, Noah Oluyide, Yinka Rythmz, Apase Bobby Oseni, Dr Kunle Adegbite, Laide Akinloye Aladdin, Oladele Ajiboye (Former Nigeria international goalkeeper), Prince Tochukwu Nnake (Former Nigerian striker), Fisher Adenike (Yeye Ododo Oro), Mr and Mrs Olatayo, Dr Tosin and Bolanle Akide all received the awards.