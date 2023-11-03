Astw Rebrands As Sport, Tourism And Diplomacy Forum

…Holds First Event November 30

After six years of advancing the cause of blending sports and travel trade to promote sport tourism in Africa under the brand of Africa Sports Tourism Week, as Africa’s premier and pan-African sports travel trade event, it has rebranded as Sport, Tourism and Diplomacy Forum (STDF). Speaking on this development, the organisers noted, “it is about time we advanced this conversation and make it a high level engagement.” To this end, it is sets to hold the first event under the new brand on November 30.

The rebranded event promises to be of higher level diplomatic engagement, with noted speakers outlined to lead discussions during the one-day event. The speakers include; Laurent M.J. Boeck-Chief of Mission UN International Organisation for Migration; Desmond Chiji-Global Network Delegate to Nigeria and Ghana (LALIGA); Alhaji Lai Mohammed–Special Adviser to Secretary General United Nations World Tourism Tourism Organisation (UNWTO);

and Ephraim Kabura-Head of Field Office Lagos– United Nations High Commission for Refugees. According to the Chief Diplomatic Broker of Diplomacy Publishing and Events, Sòókò Deji Ajomale-McWord, “the forum, which will be organised in partnership with Afri Diplomat Magazine and Radisson Blu Ikeja, is a convergence of bright minds, where ideas are cross-bred with the chief aim of finding ways to advance social cohesion, humanitarianism, global harmony, sustainability and climate action–using sport and tourism as viable tools in the realisation of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Ajomale, who was recently appointed as the Commissioner for Sports Tourism at African Tourism Board (ATB), further noted that the event will hold at Radisson Blu Ikeja and will feature The Arena Awards, a set of awards recognising innovation, creativity and resilience of brands, institutions and individuals pushing the frontiers and enabling the development of sports tourism in Nigeria.

This forum is organsied by Diplomacy Publishing and Event, a firm known for International Diplomacy Stableford Golf Tournament, Consul General Cup, Global Harmony Night, Aviation Cup Africa Golf Tournament and its publication Afri Diplomat magazine.