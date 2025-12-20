We’ll rather pay high airfare than negotiate ransom with bandits

–Diaspora Nigerians, others

•FAAN hasn’t increased charges, that’s why I think it’s insensitive, exploitative –Aligbe

In recent times, domestic flights are fast slipping out of the reach of the average Nigerian. It has become a luxury as flight ticket prices continue to soar. The hike, according to this report by ISIOMA MADIKE and WOLE SHADARE, is concerning for passengers ahead of Christmas and the New Year celebrations

In spite of the astronomic rise in airfares, most airlines’ economy cabins have been fully booked till early January, according to airline ticketing sources at the two domestic terminals in Ikeja, Lagos. Seats on aircraft, Saturday Telegraph gathered, are only available on the business class cabins.

But, that comes at a price most Nigerians can only dream of. The frustration isn’t just about the money; it’s about the lack of choice. With road travel increasingly avoided due to safety concerns, thousands of Nigerians are forced into an aviation market that is currently at its most expensive in history.

It is incredibly frustrating to feel like you’re being “priced out” of seeing family, especially during the holidays, Jacinta Okoro, an in- tending passenger to Owerri, the Imo State capital, told one of our correspondents.

“When airfares skyrocket, the emotional toll of potentially missing Christmas can be just as heavy as the financial burden,” she added.

As the final week of December 2025 unfolds, passenger outcry over “astronomical” airfares has reached a boiling point globally, with some regions seeing price hikes of between 300 and 400 per cent above typical off-peak rates. In Nigeria, the situation is particularly dire.

Domestic fares to the South-East and South-South have surged to unprecedented levels, with some one-way tickets from Lagos or Abuja priced at between ₦470,000 and ₦800,000, as at Wednesday, December 17, according to checks by our Correspondents.

Incidentally, airfares from Lagos to Owerri, though fully booked till January 2, is N500,000 for the economy class. To Enugu from Lagos is N459,000, while Lagos to Kano cost N152,100. The economy class of most airlines from Lagos-Asaba has been fully booked. Those going from Lagos to Abuja would have to cough out about N474,200, if they must fly.

Maiduguri, Uyo, Jos, Kaduna, Calabar, Sokoto, Yola and other routes have also experienced dramatic increment. Despite this hike, the SouthEast remains one of the busiest outbound corridors from Lagos.

It has always been like that every December as many from that region journey home for family reunions and meetings, weddings, funerals, and cultural celebrations. This hap- pens all through to early January.

Worsening insecurity on major highways has forced millions of people who usually travel by road to resort to flying, creating a significant demand-supply imbalance.

Uncomfortable with the developments, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) recently summoned airline operators to explain the “sharp increases” and warned of fines of up to ₦100 million for price gouging or “ticket racketeering” (where agents buy in bulk to resell at a premium). As of December 18, the outcry over Nigerian airfares has moved from “expensive” to “unreachable.”

Passengers are currently facing an “unheard-of 400 per cent increase” in domestic ticket prices, with some one-way fares reaching an all high ₦800,000.

A cross-section of the passengers, who spoke with our Correspondents, decried the hike in the airfares in the past weeks. At the MM2 terminal in Lagos, many passengers called on the authorities intervene to bring down the airfares.

It was the same call from passengers of the other wing of the local airport. D r R i t a Aninye-Onwenna, who is based in California, USA, and travelling to Asaba, the Delta State capital, told one of our Correspondents that she actually planned for the hike before leaving her base in the USA.

According to Rita, “paying such high fare should not worry someone like me, especially when one considers the rate of insecurity in the country. Which is better, paying the increased airfare or face an agonising negotiations with bandits terrorising everyone in Nigeria,” she asked.

She added: “Although times are hard, but anyone, who values his or her life would not blink when considering flying, especially in a country like Nigeria. It’s not about pride or showing off, it’s about safety. “We all cherish our lives. Of what use coming from America to see and celebrate with your loved ones only for you to put them through some sort of agony; there is no guarantee that one may not lose his or life in the process.

“For me, what we are paying now, pales into insignificance compared to the torture those ‘bustards’ would put one through. “That said, we can only appeal to the relevant authorities to intervene on the sudden increase in tickets price as many Nigerians can no longer afford it.

This increases the risk of travelling. “Let them do something fast to stem the tide of astronomical increases in airfares.

I don’t think it can be justified at this point in time; my humble opinion.” Another passenger , who identified himself only as Azubuike, said that the new tariffs would have adverse effects on Nigerians travelling by air as most people, would choose to go by road.

Azubuike, who was about to board a flight going to Owerri on Wednesday, December 17, added that the Easterners would suffer it the most as Christmas means a great deal to them.

“I just parted with N500, 000 one way ticket; this is minus what I will spend when I get to Owerri. For emphasis, I have made arrangement for private security from the capital to my village.

That is costing me a little above half a million too. “But that is better than being slaughtered like a Chicken by these heartless killers.

For me, security first as I cannot miss going home. I have not been to my village for two years now, and I want to go and see my parents, siblings and friends that I have not seen for a long now,” he said. For Edet, who is planning to go with Ibom Air on Sunday, December 21, to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, “the hike is pure wickedness and so unfair. It is a calculated strategy to frustrate air passengers.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to help address the problem of hike on the price of aviation fuel adding, “most Nigerians are overstretched economically.

“Unfortunately, the alternative is to go by road, which has a measure of consequence. In spite of paying this much, passengers still suffer delays, which nobody is talking about.

“My younger brother was booked for 3:00 p.m. on Air Peace flight, Wednesday but the flight was delayed till 10 p.m. no explanations, no apologies.

This is abnormal; it doesn’t happen like that in other countries. “Sadly, some passengers may have missed business appointments following such delays. If we had an alternative like the railway transportation just like in the North, a lot of us would prefer to use the train,” Edet added.

Chinenye Maduka, another passenger told one of our reporters that the inconsistencies on the airfare spike, aviation fuel hike, mode of operations are among other abnormal developments that are affecting Nigerians and the economy badly.

He said: “if the developments in the industry are not checked, people would take advantage of the situation to cause chaos. I think issues of this kind should be considered an emergency and tackled immediately to avoid negative impacts on people and the economy.

“The development is affecting many travellers. Imagine the current harsh economy and hike in virtually everything in the country. I came in from Canada, and I know how much I have spent on tickets alone. It is too much and I am paying for my two children as well.” Another passenger, who refused his name in print, blamed airfare hike to insecurity.

He lamented: “The development is causing more hardship to citizens with the economic realities. We have bad roads which is also a factor.

“If Nigerian routes to either North or South were secured, there would not be upsurge in demand for air journey. I can tell you that ordinarily, if there was no increase in the demands of air journey, owners of airlines would be made to decrease their airfare.

“It is common economics principle that when there is a high demand in any commodity, the price of such commodity must go high. Sadly, the increment in the airfares may leave many people with no option, but to return to road transport, exposing themselves to threats.”

An Enugu bound passenger, who also declined to be mentioned, urged the Federal Government to extend its railway infrastructure development to the South-South and South-East regions of the country.

He said: “The patronage is not as high as it used to in the past because of the high flight rate. If we had an alternative like the railway transportation just like in the North, and a fairly stable security situation in those zones, a lot of us would prefer to use the train.”

However, a survey by our team on effects of airfare increase, shows that most flights to and from the South-East were always fully booked in spite of the astronomical increase in the fare. Anthony Dickson, an air traveller, told Saturday Telegraph that though he could not consider the option of road transportation, the recent hike on airfare by domestic airlines was unfair.

“I live in Dallas, Texas, U.S. and domestic airfare in the states is still stable in the last two years. What we experience in Nigeria is very bad to our economy,” he said.

For Obasi, a regular flyer, insecurity on Nigerian highways had forced travellers to settle for air travel. He said as passengers express their frustrations over the trend, many travellers are planning to either review their decision to travel or patronise established road transport companies.

Though air transportation, he said, leverages speed, safety and comfort, the spike in airfares has elicited a backlash from many Nigerians.

An aviation expert, who preferred to remain anonymous, described the recent surge in domestic ticket prices as a recurring seasonal pattern.

He said fares typically rise sharply every December because many travellers book late, pushing prices into the highest fare brackets.

The increase, according to the expert, is a normal economic response: airlines adjust prices to balance demand and compensate for low fares during off-peak periods.

“It’s not new. Every year, it’s the same. Prices go up at Christmas time; the forces of economics at play. It is a demand-driven price increase, and it is compensation for low fares during the low season,” he added.

In his reaction, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, noted that while the government is engaging airlines, the market is largely deregulated, meaning the government cannot legally “set” a maximum price for private operators. Lawmakers have proposed a 50 per cent reduction in aviation taxes and levies during the festive period to ease the burden, though this has not yet been implemented for the 2025 rush.

Airline officials, travel agents and destination management companies told one of our correspondents that market forces largely dictate demand for seats. Group Managing Director of FinchGlow Holdings, Mr Bankole Bernard, also told Saturday Telegraph that the hope of a shortterm dip in airfares is unrealistic, as passenger volumes continue to surge at airports for end-of-year travel.

Bernard said business projections for ‘Detty December’ have also occasioned distortions in pricing, not just for airfares, but have also had a debilitating effect on e- hailing rides, hotel booking, short letting facilities, prices for events, and other products and services associated with end-of year celebrations.

Bernard, a former president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NAN- TA), said high airfares stem from supply/demand imbalance, but are worsened by excessive government taxes, levies, and high operating costs (dollar-denominated expenses like fuel/lease).

All these, he said, are forcing airlines to prioritise “yield over volume,” meaning fewer seats sold at much higher prices to cover costs, not passenger comfort. He asked the government to reduce charges and treat airports as businesses to lower fares.

Chief Commercial Officer of ValueJet, Trevor Henry, said there is “too much capacity” on specific routes, but this is a market distortion rather than an actual surplus.

In like manner, stakeholders have stated that the notion that the Nigerian aviation market is “flooded” is a technical reality in aircraft orders but a practical myth for travellers on the ground.

Managing Director of Belujane Konsult, Mr Chris Azu Aligbe, admitted that the fares are totally unjustifiable. He described the increase to the plight of passengers as ‘insensitive’.

“The increases are not fair to the industry and to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, who has done so much to improve the status of the airlines.

“They are bringing his efforts almost to nothing because, with each increase, people are criticising the NCAA and the Minister,” he said. Aligbe further stated that high taxes are a mischievous diversionary tactic, noting that taxes have not changed; they have remained the same for a long time.

He said: “It is very insensitive. FAAN has not increased their charges. No other people have increased charges. “That is why I said it is very insensitive and exploitative.”

The carriers’ actions, he added, have justified the emergence of state-owned airlines, describing existing airlines as pelicans that think they are pecking at wood.

Still, they peck themselves because the emergence of a stateowned airline is now justified. The Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi said: “I keep saying it.

I don’t think a 100 to 200 per cent increase is unjustified, but I think this is a call for us as an industry to come and see what the problem is, because if the airlines are saying it is demand and supply, and the consumers are saying, no, it is a big problem.

“There is a need for us to come together and actually look at it. Is it actually a demand-supply issue, or is it a price gouging issue, or is it a capacity issue”?