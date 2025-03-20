New Telegraph

March 20, 2025
Astronauts Butch, Suni Finally Back On Earth

After nine months in space, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have finally arrived back on Earth.

Their SpaceX capsule made a fast and fiery re-entry through the Earth’s atmosphere, before four parachutes opened to take them to a gentle splashdown off the coast of Florida. A pod of dolphins circled the craft.

After a recovery ship lifted it out of the water, the astronauts beamed and waved as they were helped out of the hatch, along with fellow crew members astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, reports the BBC.

“The crew’s doing great,” Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme, said at a news conference. It brings to an end a mission that was supposed to last for just eight days.

