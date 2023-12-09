Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Red-Hot Watkins Can Wreak Havoc on Gunners

Aston Villa’s star striker, Ollie Watkins, is gearing up for a crucial test of his capabilities as his team prepares to face a formidable Arsenal side at Villa Park. The 27-year-old forward has been in scintillating form this season, making a significant impact with 13 goals and eight assists in 21 appearances. Watkins played a pivotal role in Villa’s recent victories, including an impressive win against Manchester City.

As he prepares to face league leaders Arsenal today, there are lingering questions about whether Watkins can sustain the exceptional performance he has displayed throughout the campaign. Watkins had a slow start to his top- flight season, failing to find the net in the initial five games. However, he has ignited over the last nine matches, scoring in each of the last three Premier League games leading up to the triumph against Manchester City.

The challenge for Watkins is to prove his consistency and maintain the high standards he has set throughout the season. In the previous season, he experienced a remarkable run of form, scoring 11 goals in just 12 matches but struggled to find the net in the final seven games. Villa has reason to be confident on home turf, having won all seven Premier League games at Villa Park this season, with Watkins contributing five goals.

While Arsenal represent a significant challenge, Villa’s ability to handle top-tier opponents was evident in their victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. A positive result in this match could signal Villa’s serious contention for Champions League qualification. With both club and country incentives at stake, Watkins is highly motivated to maintain his outstanding performance. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, acknowledges Watkins as a significant threat and emphasizes the need to deny him opportunities in the box.

Arteta stated: “He’s been tremendously consistent over the last few years. He is a real threat. Like all other strikers, don’t give him the ball in the box! That’s his main quality.” Interestingly, Watkin has long been a fan of Arsenal and revealed that he looks forward to play for theclub one day. He said while at Brentford in 2020: “That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it’s a long shot. “I’m an Arsenal fan so Thierry Henry was my [idol]. He’s unbelievable to watch. He was the idol growing up really.”

However, he has another opportunity to showcase his potential again and the best way he will want to do it is by hurting the Gunners today. The clash at Villa Park promises to be a compelling encounter, with Watkins in the spotlight as he strives to prove his mettle again against top-notch opposition.