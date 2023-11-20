Aston Villa Set To Reject Arsenal Bids As They Revive Luiz Interest

Aston Villa had categorically rejected any bids from Arsenal for Douglas Luiz during the January transfer window.

The Brazilian was the subject of three failed bids from the Gunners last January.

At the time, the 25-year-old had less than a year on his contract and he was keen on a move to the title-chasing Gunners.

However, Villa rejected all three bids the last of which was worth around £25million.

Luiz has since signed a new contract in Birmingham, tying him to the club until 2026.

Unai Emery’s appointment has revitalized Luiz, and he’s been an integral part of the side’s brilliant start to the season.

Mikel Arteta signed Jorginho after failing with a move for Luiz but Thomas Partey’s injury problems this term have convinced the Spaniard that he needs to reinforce his midfield.

Inside sources close to Villa say Arteta’s bid for Luiz is destined for failure, as Villa have no intention of listening to offers for the midfielder.

It would take a huge financial package more than the £25m bid Arsenal tabled ten months ago for Villa to even consider letting the midfielder leave, and they are under no financial pressure to do so.