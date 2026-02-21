Aston Villa Rescue Late Equaliser Against Leeds In 1-1 Draw

A late equaliser from Tammy Abraham saw Aston Villa nick a 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Villa Park on Saturday night, New Telegraph reports.

Anton Stach’s stunning 31st-minute free kick past Emiliano Martinez looked like giving Leeds a vital victory at Villa Park, but substitute Tammy Abraham levelled late on.

The draw left third-placed Villa on 51 points from 27 games, seven behind leaders Arsenal, who go to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

It was Leeds who almost struck first, with the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin uncharacteristically failing to test Emiliano Martínez on 15’, grossly miskicking despite finding himself in space inside the six-yard box. Villa duly rallied, and Emiliano Buendía fired wide from the edge of the box after a failed Leeds clearance. READ ALSO: North London Derby Headlines EPL Weekend On Supersport

EPL: Arsenal Drops Points In Title Push After 1-1 Draw With Brentord

Brentford May Not Threaten Rampant Arsenal In EPL Clash A side transformed since the start of December, Leeds refused to retreat and plundered an opener just past the half-hour mark. Not long after seeing an attempted shot blocked, Anton Stach unleashed his inner David Beckham, sending a direct free kick from more than 25 yards crashing into Martínez’s top-left corner. The Villa Park faithful were suitably stunned, though it should have been 1-1 going into half-time, with Douglas Luiz’s lofted cross finding Amadou Onana with the goal at his mercy, only for Karl Darlow to produce a magnificent stop. However, it was a substitute from the opposite dugout who nearly sealed a Leeds victory, as Lukas Nmecha almost made it 2-0 with his first touch within a minute of coming onto the field, finding a promising header towards the bottom-left corner kept out brilliantly by Martínez. Try as he might, not even Villa’s star man, Morgan Rogers, could turn the hosts’ afternoon around, with the England squad hopeful finding himself well-marshalled by a resolute Leeds midfield. Instead, it was compatriot Abraham who stole an equaliser a minute from the 90’, after a corner delivery saw Ezri Konsa head back to the striker, who fired in to send Villa Park into raptures – his second goal in two games for the Villans.