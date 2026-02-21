New Telegraph

February 21, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Aston Villa Rescue…

Aston Villa Rescue Late Equaliser Against Leeds In 1-1 Draw

A late equaliser from Tammy Abraham saw Aston Villa nick a 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Villa Park on Saturday night, New Telegraph reports.

Anton Stach’s stunning 31st-minute free kick past Emiliano Martinez looked like giving Leeds a vital victory at Villa Park, but substitute Tammy Abraham levelled late on.

The draw left third-placed Villa on 51 points from 27 games, seven behind leaders Arsenal, who go to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It was Leeds who almost struck first, with the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin uncharacteristically failing to test Emiliano Martínez on 15’, grossly miskicking despite finding himself in space inside the six-yard box.

Villa duly rallied, and Emiliano Buendía fired wide from the edge of the box after a failed Leeds clearance.

READ ALSO:

A side transformed since the start of December, Leeds refused to retreat and plundered an opener just past the half-hour mark.

Not long after seeing an attempted shot blocked, Anton Stach unleashed his inner David Beckham, sending a direct free kick from more than 25 yards crashing into Martínez’s top-left corner.

The Villa Park faithful were suitably stunned, though it should have been 1-1 going into half-time, with Douglas Luiz’s lofted cross finding Amadou Onana with the goal at his mercy, only for Karl Darlow to produce a magnificent stop.

However, it was a substitute from the opposite dugout who nearly sealed a Leeds victory, as Lukas Nmecha almost made it 2-0 with his first touch within a minute of coming onto the field, finding a promising header towards the bottom-left corner kept out brilliantly by Martínez.

Try as he might, not even Villa’s star man, Morgan Rogers, could turn the hosts’ afternoon around, with the England squad hopeful finding himself well-marshalled by a resolute Leeds midfield.

Instead, it was compatriot Abraham who stole an equaliser a minute from the 90’, after a corner delivery saw Ezri Konsa head back to the striker, who fired in to send Villa Park into raptures – his second goal in two games for the Villans.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Chelsea Drops Point At Home In 1-1 Draw Against Burnley
Read Next

BBNaija: Maria Opens Up On Be Tagged Home Wrecker