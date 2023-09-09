Aston Villa Losses Diego Carlos To Injury

Aston Villa defender, Diego Carlos is now an injury doubt to face Crystal Palace as the Brazilian struggles to overcome the issue he sustained before the international break.

According to the Express Star, which reports that Unai Emery faces being without Carlos against the Eagles, added that he is still recovering from the hamstring injury that the 30-year-old suffered away to Liverpool last Sunday.

Aston Villa would endure a 3-0 defeat at Anfield.

Emery had only started Carlos for the second time so far this season for Aston Villa’s visit to Liverpool.

The centre-half had returned to the Villans’ line-up at Burnley the week before in a 3-1 win.

He had only featured as a substitute in games with Newcastle United and Everton.

Carlos convinced Emery that he merited a starting role having struggled to force his way into the Spaniard’s line-up.

From a potential 13 Premier League games last season, Carlos played just once and for only 25 minutes after returning from his Achilles tendon rupture in March.

Aston Villa had high hopes for Carlos after signing the enforcer from Sevilla in June 2022 for £26m under Steven Gerrard.

But he only featured twice before suffering a serious injury last August.

It then took Carlos a while to generate Emery’s support following Gerrard’s sacking. Gerrard adored Carlos’s “no-nonsense approach” after standing out over his first pre-season in Birmingham.

The Brazilian will now hope to overcome his latest issue to get Emery further on the side. But Carlos is unlikely to return from his injury before Aston Villa face Crystal Palace.

Emery was hopeful of Carlos avoiding a major injury when the Brazilian limped off in Aston Villa’s defeat at Liverpool.

The Villas boss admitted the enforced change after 19 minutes at Anfield, with Leon Bailey introduced, left his Birmingham natives weaker on Merseyside.

“Hopefully [it is] not a big injury,” Emery said, via Birmingham Live.

He added: “The injury of Diego Carlos, it was not a big injury but it changed our game plan.

“Then, we were a little bit weak. Maybe the idea with Carlos is to be stronger defensively with [Matty] Cash, Pau [Torres] and [Lucas] Digne.”