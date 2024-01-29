Aston Villa Likely To Sell Jacob Ramsey

Aston Villa may cash in on this week amid interest from Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

According to reports, Villa sees Ramsey as a key player and would prefer to keep him but a £50 million sale would help ease profit and sustainability concerns.

Newcastle have made the first approach yet is unlikely to be able to afford the midfielder unless they make a major sale themselves.

Spurs and Bayern are ready to pounce should a surprise move for the 22-year-old become possible.

Ramsey has been held back by injuries this season, appearing just 14 times for Unai Emery’s side and scoring one goal.

But his hometown club are likely to look for other ways to make up the financial shortfall, such is their admiration for the young star.

One such option, according to the same report, could be selling Jhon Duran to Chelsea.

The Blues view the Colombian striker as having vast potential and would not be too concerned by his current injury as they see him as a player for the future.

Duran has played second fiddle to Ollie Watkins this season and Villa Park chiefs may be happy to sanction a sale.