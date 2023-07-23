Diaby Rejects Saudi Offer For Aston Villa

Aston Villa has fought off Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr to the signing of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.
Al-Nassr who brought in Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United last January had hoped to make the French winger their latest coup but have been left disappointed after the 24-year-old chose a move to the Premier League.
Last term he played out a particularly eye-catching Bundesliga campaign, registering nine goals and eight assists under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.
Diaby marks another excellent addition for Villa boss Unai Emery who looks keen to make a splash in next season’s Europa Conference League.
He joins Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans and Spanish center-back Pau Torres as Emery’s recruits and has already met up with the squad as they continue their pre-season preparations in the United States.
The Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate developed at a rapid pace in the Bundesliga over the last four seasons, tallying 69 goal contributions in just 125 appearances.
It is a remarkable coup for the Villans — who will be aiming to carry their superb end to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign into next season.
The winger joins a familiar face in former Leverkusen team-mate Leon Bailey after he made the same switch two seasons ago.
Diaby will be aiming to make his first-team debut for Aston Villa when they meet Newcastle at St James’ Park on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.