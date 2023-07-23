New Telegraph

July 23, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 23, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Diaby Rejects Saudi…

Diaby Rejects Saudi Offer For Aston Villa

Aston Villa has fought off Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr to the signing of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

Al-Nassr who brought in Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United last January had hoped to make the French winger their latest coup but have been left disappointed after the 24-year-old chose a move to the Premier League.

Last term he played out a particularly eye-catching Bundesliga campaign, registering nine goals and eight assists under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

Diaby marks another excellent addition for Villa boss Unai Emery who looks keen to make a splash in next season’s Europa Conference League.

READ ALSO:

He joins Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans and Spanish center-back Pau Torres as Emery’s recruits and has already met up with the squad as they continue their pre-season preparations in the United States.

The Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate developed at a rapid pace in the Bundesliga over the last four seasons, tallying 69 goal contributions in just 125 appearances.

It is a remarkable coup for the Villans — who will be aiming to carry their superb end to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign into next season.

The winger joins a familiar face in former Leverkusen team-mate Leon Bailey after he made the same switch two seasons ago.

Diaby will be aiming to make his first-team debut for Aston Villa when they meet Newcastle at St James’ Park on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Post Views: 34
Tags:

Read Previous

Lukaku Career In Limbo After Juventus Pulled The Plug On Transfer
Read Next

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 23