Diaby Rejects Saudi Offer For Aston Villa

He joins Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans and Spanish center-back Pau Torres as Emery’s recruits and has already met up with the squad as they continue their pre-season preparations in the United States.

The Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate developed at a rapid pace in the Bundesliga over the last four seasons, tallying 69 goal contributions in just 125 appearances.

It is a remarkable coup for the Villans — who will be aiming to carry their superb end to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign into next season.

The winger joins a familiar face in former Leverkusen team-mate Leon Bailey after he made the same switch two seasons ago.