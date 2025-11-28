Aston Villa Edge Young Boys 2–1 To Boosts Europa League Push

Aston Villa moved a step closer to securing automatic progression to the Europa League knockout stage with a 2–1 victory over Swiss champions Young Boys at Villa Park, powered by a first-half double from the in-form Donyell Malen.

The win extended Villa’s impressive resurgence, marking their seventh consecutive home triumph, though the night was marred by crowd disturbances involving travelling supporters.

Villa began confidently and took the lead in the 27th minute when Malen rose to meet Youri Tielemans’ superb cross, powering a header into the net. The forward’s celebration was cut short after he was struck by a plastic cup thrown from the away section.

The tension escalated before half-time as Malen struck again, this time placing a composed finish past the goalkeeper after being played through by Morgan Rogers.

The goal sparked further disorder in the away end, with seats torn out and objects thrown towards the pitch, forcing the referee to halt the game briefly.

Despite the disruption, Villa maintained control. Malen appeared to complete his hat-trick early in the second half when he tapped in another Rogers delivery, but the effort was ruled out after Rogers was deemed offside in the build-up.

The Dutchman’s two legitimate goals, however, continued his remarkable Europa League record, taking him to 12 goals in 19 appearances across spells with PSV, Borussia Dortmund and now Villa.

Unai Emery’s men created several opportunities to extend their advantage but were unable to find the cushion of a third goal.

Their decision to slow the game down in the closing stages nearly proved costly as Young Boys grew into the contest. Chris Bedia seemed to have pulled one back when he finished calmly with the visitors’ first shot on target, but VAR intervened, chalking off the goal for offside after a lengthy review.

Young Boys did eventually make their late pressure count in the 90th minute. Gregory Wüthrich floated a precise ball over the Villa defence, and Joel Monteiro controlled it on his chest before volleying past Emiliano Martínez to reduce the deficit. However, Villa held firm during stoppage time to ensure the three points stayed at Villa Park.

The win lifted Villa into second place in the Europa League league-phase standings ahead of the evening’s remaining fixtures, while Young Boys dropped to 24th with six points from five games, leaving their qualification hopes in jeopardy.

For Villa, who were winless in their first six matches of the season, the result underscores their transformation, with Malen’s resurgence playing a central role in their European ambitions.