Aston Villa strengthened their impressive home record with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Villa Park, claiming a seventh consecutive league win and maintaining their momentum in the Premier League.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the contest opened at a brisk tempo, with both sides showing attacking intent.

Villa looked threatening on quick transitions, while Man United circulated the ball neatly in midfield.

The hosts fashioned the first real chances, as John McGinn tested goalkeeper Senne Lammens with a powerful effort before Morgan Rogers saw a follow-up attempt blocked.

United replied through Benjamin Šeško, who was sent clean through on goal twice, only to be denied on both occasions by an alert Emiliano Martínez, who stood firm to keep the scoreline intact.

READ ALSO:

As the half wore on, Villa began to assert themselves and found the breakthrough shortly before the interval. McGinn switched play to Rogers on the left flank, and the winger drove inside before curling a superb right-footed strike beyond Lammens to put the home side ahead.

The lead, however, was short-lived. A moment of carelessness from Matty Cash allowed Patrick Dorgu to regain possession in a dangerous area, and the ball broke kindly for Matheus Cunha, who calmly placed a low shot into the corner to level matters before the break.

United suffered a setback at half-time when captain Bruno Fernandes was forced off with a hamstring problem, prompting Lisandro Martínez to slot into midfield.

Even so, the visitors began the second half brightly, with Cunha trying his luck from distance and Diogo Dalot drawing a sharp save after a slick move down the right.

Villa regained the advantage just before the hour mark, once again through Rogers.

Following a partially cleared corner, the ball dropped to the winger near the edge of the box, and he produced another composed, curling finish to beat the goalkeeper and restore Villa’s lead.

United searched for an equaliser and went close when Cunha headed wide from close range after a dangerous delivery from Dorgu.

Sustained late pressure followed, with balls pumped into the area and appeals for handball dismissed after VAR reviews.

Despite the pressure, Villa stayed disciplined and managed the closing stages effectively, helped by well-timed substitutions that disrupted United’s rhythm.

In stoppage time, the visitors earned a free-kick in a promising position, but Mason Mount’s effort sailed onto the roof of the net.

Villa held on to secure all three points, while Manchester United were left to rue missed opportunities after a performance that showed flashes of quality but lacked decisive finishing when it mattered most.